Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EFA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,313,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,212. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.