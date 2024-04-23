Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.02. 7,649,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,840. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

