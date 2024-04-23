Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,707,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 385,290 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 76.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 323,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 140,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,950,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,276,000 after buying an additional 611,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,886,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,327. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

