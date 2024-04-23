Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.