Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY24 guidance at $4.00-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.000-4.250 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

