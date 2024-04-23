MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEIP

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.