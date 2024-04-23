Metahero (HERO) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

