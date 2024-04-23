Monero Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $121.61 or 0.00181454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.24 billion and $46.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,008.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.23 or 0.00777718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00127631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00042362 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00108427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,427,169 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

