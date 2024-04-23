Morgan Stanley Trims Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price to $65.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 490.44 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Docebo by 65,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Docebo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 948.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,835 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

