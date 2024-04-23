National Bankshares Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.64.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.10. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.24.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$164,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. Insiders sold 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932 in the last three months. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

