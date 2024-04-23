National Bankshares Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.03.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NVA opened at C$12.49 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. Research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.5681818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuVista Energy

In related news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. Insiders own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

