Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

AFRM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 5,849,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495,411. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Affirm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

