Nervos Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69.43 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $903.20 million and approximately $69.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,850.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.62 or 0.00775789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00127689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00042387 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00181063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00108507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,693,302,831 coins and its circulating supply is 44,011,195,700 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.