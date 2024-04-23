New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $183.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,404 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $183,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 15,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 209.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $13.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $417.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,047. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

