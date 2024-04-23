New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $217.17 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $217,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.07. 8,655,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,729. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

