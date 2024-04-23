New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $229.45 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of NIKE worth $229,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $94.20. 8,641,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,831. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

