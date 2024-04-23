New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $239.90 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 187,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $239,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 155,431 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 231,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

