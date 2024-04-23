New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $281 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $281,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

