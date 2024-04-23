New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $391.85 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,477 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $391,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

