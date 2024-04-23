New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,659 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $258,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 587,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,430 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,421,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $609.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $642.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

