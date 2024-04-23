New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 374,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Intel worth $291,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,885,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,896,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

