New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 599,550 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $161,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. 10,878,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278,627. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.