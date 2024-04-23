New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 82,960 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82,960 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Salesforce worth $375,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,251,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,064,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $948,676,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 16.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,198,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,591,000 after purchasing an additional 444,652 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.57 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 596,595 shares of company stock valued at $175,648,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

