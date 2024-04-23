New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of RTX worth $167,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 234,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RTX by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,590,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

