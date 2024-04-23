Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,441. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

