OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. 415,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 47.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

