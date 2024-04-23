Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,565,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,796 shares.The stock last traded at $30.46 and had previously closed at $30.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

