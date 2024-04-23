Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $590,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3,116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. 326,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

