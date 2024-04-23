Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $15.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,736. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $689.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

