Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 539 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 89.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,671,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

