PDS Planning Inc Acquires 3,225 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.89. The company had a trading volume of 565,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,862. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $227.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

