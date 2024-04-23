PDS Planning Inc Acquires 57 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $872.05. 1,142,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $958.18 and a 200 day moving average of $796.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

