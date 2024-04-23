PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.44. 9,029,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

