PDS Planning Inc Purchases 342 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.94. 5,580,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,411. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

