PDS Planning Inc Purchases 43,132 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after buying an additional 189,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 173.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 225,595 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

