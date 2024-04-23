PDS Planning Inc Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.53. 2,329,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,278. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.