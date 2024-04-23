PDS Planning Inc Sells 924 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,744,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,980. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

