Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.08.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$48.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.55. The stock has a market cap of C$26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

