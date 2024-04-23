Piper Sandler Cuts Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target to $10.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

