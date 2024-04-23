Piper Sandler Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $23.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 157.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

