Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

RYAM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 445,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $274.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.