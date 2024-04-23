Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 412 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,719.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 156,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,493,000 after buying an additional 152,554 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.24 and a 200 day moving average of $306.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

