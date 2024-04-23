Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $13.95 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 278,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

