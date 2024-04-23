Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $888,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 189,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.37. 199,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

