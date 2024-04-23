Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.49 and its 200-day moving average is $479.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

