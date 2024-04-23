Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.11. 2,959,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,790. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

