Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.80. 2,517,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,951. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

