Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 89,080 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,080 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 308.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,104. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
