Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 89,080 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,080 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 308.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,104. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.