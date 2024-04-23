SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,668 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 623,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

