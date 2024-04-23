SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,288 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 356,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 155,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $26.01. 787,747 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

